Alhaji Aliko Dangote has risen above 34 people to become the #64 richest person in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote gained $5.8bn on Monday, two days before the declaration of President Muhammad Buhari was declared the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

Dangote, on Monday, made a massive profit of $5.8bn within 24 hours as his total net worth rose to $16.6bn on Tuesday.