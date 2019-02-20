Entertainment, Politics, Trending

See How Nigerians Replied Simi After She Said Nigeria Is A f**king scary place to be

Nigerians have replied talented singer and music producer Simisola Ogunleye also known as Simi for saying that Nigeria is a f**king scary place to live in.

The beautiful singer made this comment via her twitter page yesterday, 18th February.

Nigerians didn’t even care that she is one of their favourite singers as they took to their Twitter handle to react.

Their reactions:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

Nollywood Actor Says Toyin Abraham Doesn’t Need An Honest Man – See What He Thinks She Needs

What Nigerians Are Saying After Atiku Accused APC of plotting To Rig The Forthcoming Presidential Poll Would Leave You Proud As A Nigerian

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, Reveals What Should Be Done To Electoral Offenders Instead Of Buhari’s Call

What Nigerians Are Saying After Oshiomole Accused Atiku Of Plotting To Rig The Presidential Is A Must Read

#NigeriaDecides#: Buhari Has A Special Message For Nigerians(Video)

Ini Edo Serves ‘Hot Stew’ As She Stuns In A Rare Picture

“Dino torturing and at the same time lecturing lower version of lai muhammed, festus keyamo” – See What Nigerians Are Saying After The Two Lawyers Were Invited On Live Program By Channels

Nigeria Decides: Abacha’s son, declares total support for Buhari, his father’s ex ally

Atiku working hand in glove with people within INEC to rig – Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *