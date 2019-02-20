See How Nigerians Replied Simi After She Said Nigeria Is A f**king scary place to be

Nigerians have replied talented singer and music producer Simisola Ogunleye also known as Simi for saying that Nigeria is a f**king scary place to live in.

The beautiful singer made this comment via her twitter page yesterday, 18th February.

Nigerians didn’t even care that she is one of their favourite singers as they took to their Twitter handle to react.

Their reactions:

Then leave! What part have you played in reversing the scary trend? — Seyi Solomon Laleye (@SLaleye) February 19, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Even Bill Gate once said this is one of the worst place to be born — 2pointz (@2pointzNG) February 19, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

then fly away then — Mrs_Zamani (@Kingofq28701428) February 19, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js