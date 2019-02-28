Trending

See Reno Omokri’s powerful advise to politicians that lost

Following the shocking outcome of last Saturday’s national assembly and presidential elections, Reno Omokri has urged politicians to have ‘legal’ businesses other than politics.

Some bigwig politicians like Senate president Bukola Saraki, former Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, former governors of Oyo and Delta states, Abiola Ajimobi and Emmanuel Uduanghan, respectively and more, that ran for senate and House of Reps, lost to the shock of many Nigerians.

In what may seem like an advise to these politicians, Omokri urged them to find and invest in businesses that would help them maintain their standard of living, once they are no longer in power.

His words: I encourage all politicians to strive to have a business. Invest in real estate. Buy shares. Find some legal business to do that can maintain your standard of living without being dependent on government. Doing so will make you able to speak your mind every time, not your stomach

 

