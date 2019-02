Three Nigerian celebrities have been nominated for the 2019 Kid’s Choice Awards.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, IK Osakioduwa, and David Adeleke (Davido) snagged nominations at this year’s Nickelodeon kids’ choice awards nominations.

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and media man IK Osakioduwa were nominated in the Favourite African Star Category.

Singer Davido was nominated for the Favourite Global Music Star category.

Congrats to all the celebrities.