See The Crowd At katsina PDP rally. Isn’t katsina Buharis State ?? This Upcoming Election Is Going To Be Tough – Nigerians React

With just 9 days to the much anticipated presidential election which is slated for February 16th, the election has been tagged as a two horse race between the All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Both candidates are already putting finishing touches to the election campaign processes.

PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, was at Buhari’s state, Katsina, to solicit for votes ahead of the election where he was greeted by teeming crowd despite being his major opposition’s state.

This has got Nigerians concluding that the forthcoming election would be a keenly contested one between the duo.

Their reactions:

AIT showing Atiku/Obi Rally in Katsina! That's Buhari's home town!!! 😂😂😂😂 Northerners are smarter than hunger I just been knew that. #BetterLife #BetterNigeria pic.twitter.com/faC2xfe4Vv — Superstar Influencer (@LadiSpeaks) February 7, 2019

This is the same Katsina that @APC keeps telling us they will win o Katsina Is PDP!!!@MBuhari has lost his deposit in Buba Galadima's voice 🎤🎙#AtikuInKatsina pic.twitter.com/GQ0BRWVNao — Olayinka Samuel 🇳🇬 (@_olayinka) February 7, 2019