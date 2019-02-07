Politics, Trending

See The Crowd At katsina PDP rally. Isn’t katsina Buharis State ?? This Upcoming Election Is Going To Be Tough – Nigerians React

With just 9 days to the much anticipated presidential election which is slated for February 16th, the election has been tagged as a two horse race between the All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Both candidates are already putting finishing touches to the election campaign processes.

PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, was at Buhari’s state, Katsina, to solicit for votes ahead of the election where he was greeted by teeming crowd despite being his major opposition’s state.

This has got Nigerians concluding that the forthcoming election would be a keenly contested one between the duo.

Their reactions:

You may also like

“Falz Is Silent.” “Falz Should Come & Talk About Rape.” – Nigerians Roast Drag Falz Into Rape Case

APC Dare PDP To Show Nigerians Pictures From Their Katsina Rally

#PMBInTaraba#’I Can’t Believe What Am seen.. Are These People All Human Being’ – Nigerians Reacts To The Teeming Crowd That Greeted Buhari’s Rally

At least 3 die in Buhari’s Taraba rally

‘Linda Ikeji Is Just A Hypocritical Feminist’ – Nigerians Roast Linda Ikeji For Pulling Down A Rape Case She Reported On Her Site

2019: Avoid anything that could lead to crises – Jonathan begs politicians

Police arrest suspects who inserted fresh pepper in woman’s vag*na in viral video

Disclose everything about campaign accounts, or we may drag you to court – Acpn to Ezekwesili

Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Serve Another ‘Stew’ As They Were Caught All Loved Up At A Mall (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *