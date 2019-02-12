See the major cause of electoral violence in Nigeria – Funke Akindele Bello

Every Nigerian, famous or not have shown great interest the 2019 general elections holding from February 16th.

From Davido to Tuface to MI Abaga to Phyno and now Funke Akindele, no one wants to stay aloof as the country prepares to decide leaders who will manage the country for another four years.

The decision is never an easy one, but the Nollywood actress says we all have to ensure the elections are safe , secure and credible. Speaking via Instagram on Tuesday, Mrs Bello says Nigerians must avoid provocation as it is the root of all electoral violence.

Treat other the way you want to be treated the ‘Jenifa’s diary’ actress and producers urged.

