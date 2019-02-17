See video that started the war between Wizkid FC anf Davido Fans

It’s definitely one hell of a interesting Sunday on social media, as Nigerian celebrities are bringing the drama without censor.

T.lolo, an Instagram celeb had stirred a volcano on all social media platforms after her video, saying that many entertainers sell their soul for money.

According to her, many entertainers in the country are busying endorsing one political party or another and their candidates. She however states that, these endorsement are done, not because the entertainer shares in the values of the party/people they endorse but solely because of

See video