See What Buhari Said After 12 Presidential Candidates Declared Their Support For Him With Less Than 48 Hours To The Presidential Election(Photo)

With less than 48 hours to the much waited February 23rd presidential election, twelve presidential candidates have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressive Congress(APC).
Buhari while receiving them at the statehouse, Abuja, revealed through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, how overwhelmed he is with their show of love and support.
In his own word:
- “I am overwhelmed by your patriotism. The least you could do was to deny me votes in your immediate constituencies.
- However much your people loved me, they would have voted for their own first.