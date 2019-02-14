Politics, Trending

See what the ‘troubler of Nigeria’ has been reduced to – Fani Kayode to Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday addressed the nation. The address which was specifically about the soon to hold general election saw Buhari canvassing for votes.

However, while reacting to the Buhari’s broadcast, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of Aviation said he felt nothing but pity for the President.

He said via Twitter, minutes after thr broadcast that Buhari slurred through it, adding that the president doesn’t need a second term but hospital.

I watched as Buhari slurred through his broadcast just now and I felt nothing but pity for him.

I asked myself “look at what the troubler of Nigeria has been reduced to?”He is a shadow of his former self and a pitiful sight. This man does not need a 2nd term: he needs a hospital.

