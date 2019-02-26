Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Drops Classy Message After His ”Failed” Re-election

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, might have lost his bid to return to the Senate but that didn’t stop him from droping a classy message for his state.
The former Governor took to his twitter handle today, 26th of February, to share that he hopes his state has the best from all the candidates that won.
He said:
I wish the candidates that emerged in the Kwara polls all the best in their attempts to serve our people. It is my prayer that the good people of Kwara State will always have the best from any government both at the state and federal levels.
Read more: https://t.co/SJJSYXjAqc
— Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 26, 2019