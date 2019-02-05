Senator Ben Bruce Fires Heavy Shots At Buhari Over Un-employment Situation In The Country

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the unemployment situation of the country.

Bruce who was denied a returning ticket to senate by the peoples Democratic Party(PDP) made this known via his twitter handle today.

According to the lawmaker, the unchecked geometric rate of the unemployment crisis has resulted in serious insecurity problem within the country hence the need for a new leadership.

What he said: