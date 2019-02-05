Politics, Trending

Senator Ben Bruce Fires Heavy Shots At Buhari Over Un-employment Situation In The Country

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the unemployment situation of the country.

Bruce who was denied a returning ticket to senate by the peoples Democratic Party(PDP) made this known via his twitter handle today.

According to the lawmaker, the unchecked geometric rate of the unemployment crisis has resulted in serious insecurity problem within the country hence the need for a new leadership.

He made this known via his Twitter handle.

What he said:

You may also like

Nigerians Knock Senator Ben Bruce For Unemployment Comment

Just In: Senator’s sister killed by armed bandits, husband abducted

Oby Ezekwesili slams Vanguard newspaper for distorting her message, demands apology

‘The Boy From Portugal. Now The Greatest Player In The History Of Football.’ – Ace Comedian, Ayo Makun, Says As He Lead Fans Reactions To Cristiano Ronaldo’s 34th Birthday

Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Vice President Osinbajo On Adeboye’s Prayers Says ‘He Also Prayed For Erastus, Where Is His Bank Today???’

‘Another Valentine And Single’ – Toke Makinwa Reveals What To Do

#NigeriaDecides#: Nigerians Take To Social Media To Pour Out Their Mind Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

Could This Be A Confirmation That Rita Dominic Is Set To Wed ‘The Billionaire’ Lover??? – See What Fellow Actor, Uche Maduagwu Said

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th February

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *