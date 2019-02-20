Shatta Wale breaks silence on his boss being HIV positive and sleeping with actress Moesha Baduong

Singer Shatta Wale has finally broken his silence on the trending case of his boss allegedly being HIV positive and having slept with actress Moesha Baduong.

The singer took to IG saying it won’t be the first time people have tried to tarnish the image of his boss.

He wrote;

It’s only in Ghana that people will try tarnish the image of one man who is more successful than their entire generation .. Rumors around about my former Boss of Madhaus Mr AIK LIVINGSTONE ABANI ain’t thru cuz I kno for a fact and this is not the first time they are trying to jeopardize this man’s reputation. I say again and again that bloggers must put a stop to this indisciplined act of just making news and hype on somebody’s life.

Anybody that falls for this baseless story is just too myopic to understand that life itself moves in circles..it might be you one day .. Let’s say no to childish write ups …The rest of Africa and the world will always laugh when they read stories like this popping up from Ghana ..

You get paid to spoil somebody’s name ryt ..

Pray same people won’t pay other people to do you same and even worse !! Sorry Daddy !!!! But that’s Ghana for you ..

