Shehu Sani Defeated as INEC Declares Uba Sani for Kaduna Central

Senator Shehu Sani of PRP has been defeated woefully in the race for Kaduna central senatorial seat. Mr Shehu Sani who defected from the APC to PRP after losing primaries has been defeated by his APC contemporary, Mr Uba Sani.

Prof. Zakari Muhammad of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria the returning officer of the state, said Uba Sani, a former Political Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai polled a total number of 355, 242 votes to defeat Lawal Adamu of the PDP, who scored 195,497 votes, and Senator Shehu Sani of the PRP who came a third with 70,613 votes.

Also, Mr Samaila Suleiman of the APC has won the Kaduna North Federal Constituency with 86,227 votes. Suleiman defeated Mr Ali Muazu of the PDP, who scored 33,858 votes.