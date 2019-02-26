News, Politics, Trending

Shehu Sani Defeated as INEC Declares Uba Sani for Kaduna Central

Senator Shehu Sani of  PRP has been defeated woefully in the race for Kaduna central senatorial seat. Mr Shehu Sani who defected from the APC to PRP after losing primaries has been defeated by his APC contemporary, Mr Uba Sani.

Prof. Zakari Muhammad of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria the returning officer of the state, said Uba Sani, a former  Political Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai  polled a total number of  355, 242 votes to  defeat Lawal Adamu of the  PDP, who scored 195,497 votes, and Senator Shehu Sani of the PRP who came a  third with 70,613 votes.

Also, Mr Samaila Suleiman of the APC has won the Kaduna North Federal Constituency with 86,227  votes. Suleiman defeated Mr Ali Muazu of the PDP, who scored 33,858 votes.

