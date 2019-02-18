Shehu Sani faults Buhari’s ‘snatchers of ballot boxes to pay with their life’ statement

A Kaduna state lawmaker, Shehu Sani has also reacted to a recent statement by President Muhammadu Buhari, currently gathering a storm.

Buhari, during the APC national caucus meeting which held at the party’s secretary in Abuja on Monday, said anyone who causes trouble by hijacking ballot boxes, will pay with their life.

“I really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life,” Buhari said.

According to Shehu Sani, the President’s message is clearly a call to jungle Justice or licence to disorder by ruthless thugs. He noted that the president should have put it, in a better manner.

Speaking via Twitter on Monday evening, the lawmaker, who represents Kaduna Central at Senate said, saying ballot box(es) snatchers should be arrested and brought to book, is a far better expression.

Those who attempt to snatch or snatched Ballot Boxes should be arrested and brought to book;This is a better expression to avoid jungle justice or Licence for disorder by thugs who may take the law into their hands, he said.