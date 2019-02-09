Politics, Trending

She’s for PMB!!! Festus Keyamo says as he strikes a pose with Buba Galadima’s daughter

Spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection campaign organization, Festus Keyamo(SAN) has shared a photo he took with the daughter of Buba Galadima, Buhari’s number one critic.

Galadima’s daughter works for president Buhari at the State House and was part of those, who came from Abuja to attend the presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress,APC at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos on Saturday.

Buba Galadima, a former ally of  Buhari, now arch critic, never misses a chance to rundown the president and his administration. Galadima, is also a spokesman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress, rAPC a faction of the ruling party that broke out sometime in 2018.

The spokesman in the photo shared via Twitter on Saturday, said that Galadima’s daughter is a strong supporter of Buhari’s reelection bid.

He wrote:

We are rocking at the Lagos rally and I am with the delectable and beautiful daughter of Buba Galadinma who is for PMB all the way!!

