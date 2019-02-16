Politics, Trending

Shortly After The Postponement Of The Election, Jega Shares An Encrypt Message

Immediate past chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has reacted to the postponement of the 2019 general election by the election umpire.

Jega who took to his Twitter handle few minutes after the postponement of the elections shared that ” Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.

He was the electoral umpire in the 2015 election that brought incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari to power.

What he said:

