Entertainment

Show me a sexier mum of two? – Toyin Lawani goes braless in see-through dress

She is not one to be shy of showing some skin.

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani is giving every woman a run for their money as she just shared a hot video of her on IG rofcking a see-through outfit.

Toyin who went braless in the videos captioned one of her posts;

Show me a Sexy mum of two , who hustles hard and got her shit together without no mans help, I will give you @theunstoppabletoyinlawani , That’s why I can do whatever I want and you can’t suckers 👅👅👅👅🤣🤣🤣🤣The Birthday Dance ,it’s 4days to my Birthday guys ,turn up turn up ,turn up

