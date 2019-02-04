Silverbird Man Of The Year Award: Cossy Orjiakors Fires Heavy Shots At Silverbird For Not Giving Her Food At The Ceremony

Controversial actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has taken to her Instagram page to lash at Silverbird Group, the organizer of the prestigius Silverbird Man of the year award which held yesterday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victorial Island, Lagos.
The busty actress revealed that she wasn’t given enough to eat or drink at the award ceremony.
What she said:
It is not by force to do award oooo…. If u can't afford to do buffer save up @silverbirdtv ur ogar is a senator abi house of rep member… Well uber money was spent to get the VIP ticket to me.. Then I bought fuel for my car all that is enough to buy me a decent dinner… Well my first time going to silverbird man of the year awards. I tot it's gonna be like vanguard and sun awards lovely buffet… But nope… Just popcorn was given to my girlfriend after plenty Shakara…. As if we came to watch movie…. It is super duper annoying….. If am not getting paid to attend events.. Then make sure ur giving me enough to eat and drink.. If not don't fucking invite me… My house is comfortable… I have solar… I can stay home..use my fuel money to cook turkey and watch movie . Silverbird ….u guys suck. Mychewwwww 😪😫😭😖