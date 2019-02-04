Entertainment, Trending

Silverbird Man Of The Year Award: Cossy Orjiakors Fires Heavy Shots At Silverbird For Not Giving Her Food At The Ceremony

Controversial actress, Cossy Orjiakor, has taken to her Instagram page to lash at Silverbird Group, the organizer of the prestigius Silverbird Man of the year award which held yesterday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victorial Island, Lagos.

The busty actress revealed that she wasn’t given enough to eat or drink at the award ceremony.

What she said:

View this post on Instagram

It is not by force to do award oooo…. If u can't afford to do buffer save up @silverbirdtv ur ogar is a senator abi house of rep member… Well uber money was spent to get the VIP ticket to me.. Then I bought fuel for my car all that is enough to buy me a decent dinner… Well my first time going to silverbird man of the year awards. I tot it's gonna be like vanguard and sun awards lovely buffet… But nope… Just popcorn was given to my girlfriend after plenty Shakara…. As if we came to watch movie…. It is super duper annoying….. If am not getting paid to attend events.. Then make sure ur giving me enough to eat and drink.. If not don't fucking invite me… My house is comfortable… I have solar… I can stay home..use my fuel money to cook turkey and watch movie . Silverbird ….u guys suck. Mychewwwww 😪😫😭😖

A post shared by Cossy Ojiakor *Actress* (@cossyojiakor) on

You may also like

‘Arsenal Are Worse Under Emery Than They Were Under Wenger. There’s No Doubt About That.’ – Fans Say As They Troll Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery, Following Defeat To Mancity

‘Atiku not a Nigerian’ – Reactions trail Nnamdi Kanu’s latest revelation

2019: What Nigerians have decided to do with Nnamdi Kanu’s sit-at-home, don’t vote order

Descride This Wonderful Goal From Real Madrid’s ‘New Ronaldo: In One Word(Video)

Be Following Buba Galadima To Shout Buhari Must Go, While His Daughter Is Being Payed By The Villa, Be wise’ – See How Nigerians Reacted After Buhari’s Former Ally Called Him Out

Corruption fight will continue to be partisan,makeshift,superficial and vindictive, without restructuring – Shehu Sani

“I wish the VP many more years of service in other sectors of the nation” – Donald Duke on Osinbajo’s aircraft crash

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd February

How Much Can You Sell Gift Cards in Naira – Best Rates At Cardnosh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *