‘Snatch and Die’: autocratic rhetorics and tendencies are deceptively packaged as matters of urgencies and necessities for the gullible – Shehu Sani reacts

Senator Shehu Sani has said the country is at a very tragic point, wherein violent and autocratic statement are painted in such a way that they become acceptable.

The statement is apparently in relation to a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, where he said he has issued a warning to election riggers, to behave themselves or pay with their lives.

I really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life, Buhari said.

The lawmaker who represents Kaduna central at the Senate, said this on Tuesday via his Twitter handle. According to him, these autocratic utterances are package in such a way that they look like  Necessities and urgencies.

We are at a tragic point in our national life,where violent and autocratic rhetoric and tendencies are deceptively made acceptable to the gullible,by packaging it as necessities and urgencies, Sani said.

