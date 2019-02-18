Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Snatch ballot boxes at the expense of your life – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a stern warning to ballot box(es) hijackers for their own good.

The president who was speaking at an emergency caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, said anyone who is caught causing trouble, especially snatching ballot boxes, does so at the “expense of his life”.

During, the APC national caucus meeting, Buhari further flawed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, PrProf Mahmood Yakubu for postponing the February 16th elections. He stressed that the electoral body was given everything they said they needed ye, postponed the the elections.

He also revealed that stiff penalties will be slammed on Prof Mahmood, who he believes was working with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP – Hence, the sudden postponement.

As soon as the president was done with his address, the national caucus meeting which was being broadcast live, was quickly cut off – Journalists were also asked to  vacate the venue.

 

