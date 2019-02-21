Sports, Trending

”So morata can still miss a goal after he has scored.” – Fans Troll Morata After Firing Blank ”Yet” Again

Alvaro Morata’s profligacy in front of goal hasn’t left him despite leaving the English football to head back to his Spanish home to feature for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish LaLiga League.

The 25-year-old striker is yet to score a single goal for the Madrid based club since joining them in January.

He has now twice found the back of the net for his new club and on both occasions, the goals were chalked out by VAR for various reasons. First against Real Madrid and secondly against Juventus today in the Champions League.

As a result of this fans have been on social media reacting.

Reactions:

 

