While it is not common for ladies to take their man out on a date in this part of the World, popular comedian and Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, popularly known as Igwe 2pac had an experience yesterday.

According to Igwe 2pac, his girl friend came around yesterday being St Valentine’s day to take him out on a date. amazing isn’t it???

The visibly ecstatic comedian made this known via his Instagram post today February 15th.

He said: