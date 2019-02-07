‘ So SDP Endorsed Buhari…I’m Beyond Words Right Now. Donald Duke Is A Big Time Fuck Up Person’ – Nigerians Say After SDP Adopted Buhari

Social Democratic Party(SDP) have after a brief meeting today adopted the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Muhammadu Buhari, as their flag bearer in the forthcoming election slated for nextweek Saturday. They party have now ditched their former flag bearer, Donald Duke.

Recall that Duke left PDP in 2018 when it became obvious that he was not going to win their presidential ticket and joined the SDP with a view to achieving his dreams.

The decision of the third force political party(SDP) have sparked reactions from Nigerians

What they are saying:

You see why we don't rate these third force parties at the moment? Oby's party is supporting Buhari. Donald Duke's party is supporting Buhari. Trust me, this was the plan all along. With Nigeria, pragmatism is pays better than Idealism. — Ify (@Ifynaija) February 7, 2019

Oh what a time to remember @adeyanjudeji – “the man who saw tomorrow”.

Deji said it, that most of the third force mushroom parties are working for PMB.

Today Deji is vindicated.

ACPN (Aunty Oby,SDP Donald Duke’s party) & others are now endorsing lifeless FC.#FreeDejiAdeyanjuNow — 🇳🇬Free Thinker (Alpha Female)🇺🇸 (@adonaido) February 7, 2019

So after all the court case Upandan, SDP, Jerry Gana & Donald Duke have turned back to support the same Buhari dey…

Madness Season…😂😂

I hope all ye influencers that trended DearDonaldDuke haff sha collected your full pay?. 😂😂😂😂 Have always known they're all a scam. — Kester Ozere ⚡ (@Kestim_) February 7, 2019