‘ So SDP Endorsed Buhari…I’m Beyond Words Right Now. Donald Duke Is A Big Time Fuck Up Person’ – Nigerians Say After SDP Adopted Buhari

Social Democratic Party(SDP) have after a brief meeting today adopted the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Muhammadu Buhari, as their flag bearer in the forthcoming election slated for nextweek Saturday. They party have now ditched their former flag bearer, Donald Duke.

Recall that Duke left PDP in 2018 when it became obvious that he was not going to win their presidential ticket and joined the SDP with  a view to achieving his dreams.

The decision of the third force political party(SDP) have  sparked reactions  from Nigerians

What they are saying:

 

