Soldiers Snatched The Results – INEC Officials

On Monday 26th, the INEC Officials in Emohua Local Government Area and Ikwerre Local Government Area Coalition centre reported that some unknown soldiers snatched the results of the Presidency and National Assembly.

The INEC officials told journalists and observers that in Emohua, a former Commissioner under Rotimi Amaechi-led administration led the invasion of the Collation Center.

One Mrs Mary Efeture Imawuya INEC Electoral Officer of Ikwerre LGA stated that,

“Between 7 and 8 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019, the military invaded INEC office at Isiokpo and they walked out every ad-hoc staff that was there to present their results to the Collation Officers. The evidence is still there. We took recordings. “At the end of the day, no Collation was carried out. The results of the Collation Officers, issued to them, was retrieved by me and returned backed to the INEC State Office”. She said, “We sent messages to all our polling officers that the should report at Isiokpo with their results. As they were coming, one after the other, the Collation Officers were asked to identify their polling units and do their Collation”

Also one INEC Electoral Officer for Emohua Local Government Area, Kenneth Etah stated that,