Speaker Yakubu Dogara was declared the winner of his federal constituency late night yesterday at about 10 pm GMT by Prof Ahmed Abdulhamid the returning officer in Zwall Coalition Center in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State.

The speaker who represented Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi state led his APC opposition Abubakar Abdullahi with over 20,000 votes. The score was PDP (73,609) to APC (50,078).