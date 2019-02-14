Entertainment, Trending

Stand by your man till he makes it – former Psquare’s Paul Okoye advises ladies

Nigerian entertainers aren’t lagging behind at all, in celebrating their spouses this Valentine’s day.

Different social media platforms are buzzing with how our celebrities are marking the love day.

Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy of the former PSquare group is advising his fans(female) to practice patience just like his wife Anita. He revealed h he stood by him when he was nothing and had nothing.

Speaking via Instagram on Thursday, King Rudy stressed that women must stand by their men and stop using someone’s else’s time to calculate their time.

He wrote;

She stood by him when there was nothing, now he’s a successful man, a Legend. Patience ladies, patience is the key. Stop always looking for already made guys, there are many good men out there with potentials. Stand by them and support, that’s all. Never you use another person’s time to calculate yours.

