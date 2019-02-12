Stay out of people’s relationships, it’s none of your business – Moyo Lawal advises

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal may have just caused a stir online with her latest relationship post. The curvy actress who has over the months created a new brand that revolves around relationship, took on the case of American rapper Cardi B and her man Offset after they were spotted at the Grammy’s together.

Recall Cardi, announced a few months ago that she was leaving Offset after he was caught cheating on her. Things however, look to be okay as the pair were pictured together at the 2019 Grammy’s, confirming that they are indeed back together.

Reacting to this, Moyo stated that this is the main reason why people should never get involved in other people’s relationships as they have no idea what may be going on behind closed doors.

Via her IG page, she wrote;

This is why …. …… ….. I avoid getting involved in couples wahala at all costs …. The *two both of them* usually know why they are together. So whether , he is sleeping around , she is sleeping around ••• He is beating her, She is beating him ••• She is emotionally abusing him or the other way round••• She is paying all the bills 😴😴😴 … It is nobody’s business yooo ••• ……. ……. …. …. p.s .. Remember you don’t know , what goes on behind closed doors and that is the real *Koko* …. So just say sorry, give tiny advise and mind your own business 😝….. Remember some women enjoy fighting , so they will fight side Chics at every given opportunity 🙈 …. Some women enjoy being beating to them , its a sign of affection 😱Orisirisi😒…. Some men enjoy sharing their women , to them it is a sign of having a beautiful woman 😰 …. Soooo oooh …..mind your ……😛😂😂

