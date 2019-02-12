Stoning of Buhari in Ogun state: It’s exactly how he has treated Nigerians in four years – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has reacted to the stoning of President Muhammadu Buhari and the national chairman of his party, Adams Oshiomhole at their presidential rally in Ogun state on Monday.

The PDP in its statement on Monday said the treatment the president and his party, All Progressivea Congress, APC got at the Ogun rally is a direct response from Nigerians on how the Buhari led government have treated them in the last four years.

The public pelting and jeering at Muhammadu Buhari and his APC during his election campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun state, is a direct response by Nigerians to his 4 years misrule as depicted in the expansion of poverty, corruption, divisiveness anf bloodletting in our nation, the statement read.

The PDP said the president was a direct recipient of the ‘violence’, he preached in Zamfara state only a few days ago.

It is instructive to note that Mr. President was pelted in Abeokuta barely 24 hours after his Zamfara state rally on Sunday, where he attempted to incite Nigerians to join the APC in their planned resort to violence to derail the 2019 general election, the statement continued.

Read remaining part of statement below

The people of Ogun state, and indeed, the South West, have shown that they are in direct alignment with other states and geo-political zones of our country in rejecting President Buhari and VP Osinbajo, whose administration has foisted so much pain and anguish to Nigerians

Mr. President can now see that Nigerians cannot be bought with N10,000, as he was made to believe by the Vice President @ProfOsinbajo and members of the cabal in his Presidency.

The PDP therefore urges Buhari and the APC to read the handwriting on the wall and get ready to accept his inevitable defeat so that Nigerians can have a breath of fresh air under the leadership of Atiku , whose campaign has continued to receive rousing reception.