Stop asking Atiku to congratulate the robber who robbed him – Omokri

Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has urged everyone messaging Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to do so privately.

He noted that those people, who are publicly ‘advising’ Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, have one time or the other, begged him for money but did do so privately.

Omokri added that Atiku needs their friendship now but privately not publicly.

He wrote:

My appeal to anyone wishing to offer advise to Atiku, if you have his contact details, please offer your advice PRIVATELY. Many of you have asked Atiku for favours, including money etc. You guys did so PRIVATELY. Now that he needs your friendship, please follow that same route. And to those asking Atiku to congratulate Buhari, Omokri says they most do so to armed robbers who come to their homes to rob them. He further urged to open their business in Borno, one of the States, where Buhari for the highest number of votes.

He wrote: