Stop burning INEC offices in PDP states – Omokri warns Buhari

A fire incident at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Anambra state on Tuesday has destroyed 4,695 card readers.

This makes it the second time, that an INEC office will be engulfed in fire, just days to the 2019 general election.

A spokesman for the commission, Festus Okoye has said that measures have been taken to immediately reduce the negative effect of the situation.

He also revealed that the process of collecting some spare card readers from other states have already begun – adding that the unfortunate incident will not affect election schedule in the state.

However, reacting to the fore incidence, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of burning the electoral offices. He said it is no coincidence that the fire only happens in states where the opposition Peoples Democratic Party,PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar have a stronghold and expected to win.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, Omokri wrote;

1 INEC office burnt, may be an accident. 2 burnt may be a coincidence. But the 3rd time is a pattern. It is impossible for INEC offices to be burnt accidentally only in states where PDP and Atiku are expected to win.