“Stop him and you stop United. Absolutely sensational tonight” – Fans Hail Paul Pogba After His Impressive Display Put Chelsea To The Sword

Manchester United got back to winning ways following their disappointing 2-0 loss to French Champions, Paris Saint Germain, in the UEFA champions league, by dumping Chelsea out of the English FA cup today.

The Red Devils drew inspirations from their French midfielder, Paul Pogba, during the clash at Stamford Bridge.

The skillful midfielder set up the opening goal before also going on to find the back of the net just before the halftime break.

His impressive display during the clash today has already gotten football lovers reacting on social media.

What they are saying:

23 goals and assists for Paul Pogba and we’re still in February. He’s had an incredible season and he looks to be getting better and better. Simply no better midfielder than him in the world. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 18, 2019

This is why PSG man marked and doubled up on Paul Pogba. Stop him and you stop United. Absolutely sensational tonight, again. Love him. What a player he is. — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) February 18, 2019