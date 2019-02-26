Supposed ”Boy” Can Buy My Ex-Husband And Family – Tonto Dike

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, has while reacting to the allegation that he went to Dubai with his ex-husband’s ”boy”, trolled his ex-lover, Olakunle Churchill.
The 33-year-old actress shared while taking to her Instagram page that the supposed ”boy” can even buy the family of her ex-husband. Petty isn’t ???
She wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Some blogs are really so stupid ooo!! @freshdollasign if you reply any of this nonsense ehn you go beat me today!! BUT YOU CAN LET THEM KNOW SAY YOU FIT BUY THE FAMILY AND THE PERSON WEN THEM SAY YOU BE EM BOY(I no say that one don scatter your head)..🤣🤣 Just let the fools to fool!! Tell ya girl make she ignore this AGBAYAS!! Them no get joy 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 AND TO MY MAN I AM SO SORRY FOR THIS NONSENSE,IT WILL HAPPEN AGAIN. Cause Bloggers are the most clueless sometimes!! You just need to be strong for Us.. I love you Mr MINE🥰🥰🌹❤️🤴🏻 #Post and delete