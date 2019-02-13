Sweep Buhari out on Saturday, Omokri reacts to warrant to arrest Onnoghen

Reno Omokri, who voluntarily took the post of the ‘official ruffler’ of the feathers of President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the warrant to arrest Walter Onnoghen, suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The Code of conduct tribunal had on Wednesday, issued a warrant for the arrest of suspended chief justice of Nigeria, justice Walter Onnoghen.

The CCT, also fixed Friday for trial of the suspended CJN, while directing the IGP, DG DSS to make sure Onnoghen is available at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for his trial on Friday.

The former presidential aide in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon noted that the move was nothing but an act of desperation and Nigerians must ‘sweep’ Buhari out in the Saturday presidential election.

Three days to Saturdays elections and the Buhari government files for an warrant arrest against CJN Onnoghen. This desperation should end on Saturday. They rushed to arrest Babachir so they can look good arresting Onnoghen. Nigerians should arrest them on Saturday, he wrote.