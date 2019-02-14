Entertainment

Sweet! See how singer Dbanj surprised his wife Lineo on Valentine’s day

Nigerian singer Dbanj is making us all get into a certain feeling today.

The award-winning singer has shown us all just how sweet and romantic he can be as he flew out to spend Valentine with his woman.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the former Mo’Hits singer captioned the video;

SURPRISE; She thought it was the Delivery Man 😂 … Happy Valentine’s Day Guys make sure you show love especially to yourself ❤️❤️❤️. Love you boo and will always do 💯😍 @lineo_dd#baecation … thanks @may8gallery for the Gifts she loved them 🎁

