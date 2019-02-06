TECNO MOBILE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS #CAMON11DUBAISEYCHELLES TOUR

After the successful launch of its Camon 11 smartphone series with AI technology, premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile had announced that to make its entrance into the Nigerian Market more memorable, the TECNO Camon 11 would take some of its customers and fans on an all expense trip to Dubai and Seychelles to experience the wonders of these countries and the camera quality of the Camon 11.

To participate and win during the challenge, people had been asked to: Take a selfie that could qualify them to model the 24 MP Clear Selfie Camon 11 Pro. They were also expected to post on their social media pages with #24MPAIClearSelfie and #Camon11DubaiSeychellesTour.

Every week over the course of 6 weeks, finalists were chosen online from the various social media platforms and each week, an overall winner emerged. At the end of the sixth week, all the weekly finalists were presented to the public who then had the opportunity to vote their favourites. At the end of the voting process Chinonso Arubayi and Anthony Tochi Praise emerged the top winners, winning for themselves a brand new Camon 11 device each as well as a trip to Dubai and Seychelles. Two other winners Oyeniran Ezekiel and Abiodun Ogundare who bought the Camon 11, also won themselves tickets to Dubai and Seychelles through a raffle draw.

All the winners were announced at an unveiling event which held at the TECNO Nigeria Headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking during the unveiling, Luke Pan, Brand Manager, TECNO Nigeria, highlighted the amazing qualities of the Camon 11 series ‘The technology behind the CAMON 11 PRO and CAMON 11’s camera makes the phone the top choice in capturing beautiful selfies as most of our winners have proven. Selfie is life and we know that selfie-lovers will enjoy the high-end 24 or 16-megapixel front camera,. We are wowed by the reception the devices have received and this is evident in the number of entries we received in the course of this competition. We hope our winners during their trip will explore all the amazing features of the phone and capture more beauty.

The lucky winners have since left the country to begin their adventure.

About TECNO Mobile

TECNO Mobile is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO Mobile is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

