Video: I never said ‘it was ‘practically impossible’ for Atiku to defeat Buhari, audio was doctored by APC — PDP Spokesperson cries out

The spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organization, Segun Sowunmi has reacted briskly to an audio in circulation, wherein he said it was ‘practically impossible’ for the former vice President to defeat incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari this Saturday.

Reacting quickly to the said leaked audio shared by Festus Keyamo, Spokesperson of the Buhari campaign organization, Sowunmi said he only said ‘it was statistically impossible’ for Buhari to defeat Atiku and not what is being circulated.

The Atiku spokesperson said the audio in question was part of a BBC Hausa interview, which was conducted in the wake of the PDP calling off its threat to suspend its campaign over the travails of embattled chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen who was suspended by the federal government.

Sowunmi, further stated that the audio in question was doctored by the APC – to discredit him and the PDP – noting that, that’s exactly what the APC knows how to do.

See video of Sowunmi responding to APC