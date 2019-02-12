Politics, Trending

Video: I never said ‘it was ‘practically impossible’ for Atiku to defeat Buhari, audio was doctored by APC — PDP Spokesperson cries out

The spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar campaign organization, Segun Sowunmi has reacted briskly to an audio in circulation, wherein he said it was ‘practically impossible’ for the former vice President to defeat incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari this Saturday.

Reacting quickly to the said leaked audio shared by Festus Keyamo, Spokesperson of the Buhari campaign organization, Sowunmi said he only said ‘it was statistically impossible’ for Buhari to defeat Atiku and not what is being circulated.

The Atiku spokesperson said the audio in question was part of a BBC Hausa interview, which was conducted in the wake of the PDP calling off its threat to suspend its campaign over the travails of embattled chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen who was suspended by the federal government.

Sowunmi, further stated that the audio in question was doctored by the APC – to discredit him and the PDP – noting that, that’s exactly what the APC knows how to do.

See video of Sowunmi responding to APC

Tags

atikuaudiobuharipresidential electionvideo

You may also like

February 16th: See Atiku’s biggest appeal to Buhari

Sweep Buhari out on Saturday, Omokri reacts to warrant to arrest Onnoghen

Breaking!!! CCT chairman orders arrest of CJN Onnoghen

We aren’t motivated to talk because when we do, you people attack us – Simi to Nigerians

My father talked and talked but Nigerians did the very opposite – Femi Kuti

February 16th: Don’t vote because of bragging rights, vote for our future – Simi

Nollywood actress Joke Silva bereaved, loses younger sister to breast cancer

No real relationship anymore because of social media – Toyin Abraham

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th February

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *