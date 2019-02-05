‘The Boy From Portugal. Now The Greatest Player In The History Of Football.’ – Ace Comedian, Ayo Makun, Says As He Lead Fans Reactions To Cristiano Ronaldo’s 34th Birthday

The young boy from Portugal who was born in Funchal, Maeira, some 34 year old ago is now arguably the greatest football player in the history of the game. These were the words of football lovers as they took to social media to celebrate the Portuguese International as he became 34 year old today.

Despite being well advanced in football age, the pacy striker has not showed signs of slowing down as he currently top the Serie A goal chat on 13 league goals.

Even our own ace comedeian, Ayo Makun, simply known as AY couldn’t help but laud him for his consistency over the years.

What they are saying:

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo. May tour days be long GOAT pic.twitter.com/iKxO5EKPA7 — AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) February 5, 2019

Happy 34th birthday @Cristiano Ronaldo! 🏆 5x Ballon d'Or 🏆 5x UEFA Europe's Best 🏆 5x #UCL winner 🏆 7x #UCL top scorer 🏆 3x Premier League 🏆 2x LaLiga 🏆 3x UEFA Super Cup 🏆 4x FIFA Club World Cup 🏆 1x UEFA Euro 🏟 942 pro apps

⚽ 675 goals

🅰️ 246 assists 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qR0yZIqagj — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) February 5, 2019

It’s hard to believe that one of the GOATS is turning 34 today! Join #KickOff in wishing Cristiano Ronaldo a Happy Birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ItFKjnjZMI — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) February 5, 2019

At 34 Cristiano Ronaldo is still shaming critics with his performance. From Man United to Real Madrid and now Juventus man rules in the pitch. He gave Portugal the European championship. He is indeed the real 🐐 pic.twitter.com/W1z9jsMDW1 — OGA SMART (@Smartnoys) February 5, 2019