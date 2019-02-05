Entertainment, Sports, Trending

‘The Boy From Portugal. Now The Greatest Player In The History Of Football.’ – Ace Comedian, Ayo Makun, Says As He Lead Fans Reactions To Cristiano Ronaldo’s 34th Birthday

The young boy from Portugal who was born in Funchal, Maeira, some 34 year old ago is now arguably the greatest football player in the history of the game. These were the words of football lovers as they took to social media to celebrate the Portuguese International as he became 34 year old today.

Despite being well advanced in football age, the pacy striker has not showed signs of slowing down as he currently top the Serie  A goal chat on 13 league goals.

Even our own ace comedeian, Ayo Makun, simply known as AY couldn’t help but laud him for his consistency over the years.

What they are saying:

