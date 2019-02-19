Politics, Trending

”The Election Is Not Between Atiku And Buhari, It Is Between Buhari And The Masses”- Dino Melaye(Video)

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Senatorial candidate for Kogi West constituency, Dino Melaye, has called out the All Progressive Congress(APC) led administration ahead of the much awaited general elections.

Melaye who was a former APC member called out the ruling party during a live television programme ”the verdict” on Channels television today, 19th February.

The highly controversial Senator said the APC   has become not only unpopular but have also become incapacitated. He went on to add that Nigerians are already tired of Buhari’s led administration and are already looking for a change.

