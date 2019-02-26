News, Politics, Trending

The Fifth Time! Senator Ekweremadu Returns.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu wins Enugu West Senatorial District for the fifth time in Saturday Presidential/National Assembly elections. This will be his 5th Win!

According to the INEC returning officer, Professor Douglas Nwagbo, Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 86,088 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 15,187 votes.

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu has always represented Enugu West Senatorial District and now will continue to do so in the 9th Senate.

