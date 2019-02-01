Entertainment, Trending

‘The Fire That Was Meant To Destroy Me, Made Me’ – Toke Makinwa Says As She Step Out Looking Gorgeous In A Rare Pictue (Picture)

Nigerian On Air Radio Personality(OAP),television host, vlogger, and author, Toke Makinwa, is one socialite whom every aspiring fashionista needs to follow. The controversial figure recently set tongues wagging when she advised young ladies who are being chased by married men to collect their money and run away.

In her own word;

“When next you meet a guy who is confident to tell you to your face that I am married but available, chop his money and run away.

The 34 years old business woman who stepped out this evening looking sexy and sweet dropped a caption ‘the fire that was meant to destroy me, made me’.

Picture;

What she said:

