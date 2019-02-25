Entertainment, Politics, Trending

”The God of Yinka Ayefele has answered Ajimobi” – Reno Omokri

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the now-viral news that Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, failed in his bid to make it to the National Assembly by taking a slight dig at him.

Omokri while taking to his twitter handle shared that ”the God of Yinka Ayefele has answered Ajimobi”. His comment was in reference to Ayefele’s music house that was demolished by the administration of Ajimobi.

Ajimobi who is the candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC) scored  92,217 votes while the eventual winner, Kola Balogun, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) scored  105,720 votes.

What he said:

You may also like

#Nigeria Decides: Ekweremadu Returns to the Red Chamber

Presidency mocks Saraki over defeat at the polls

Is Burnaboy and Stefflon Don over already?

Checkout some of the looks from the 2019 Oscars red carpet

Toke Makinwa is all shades of alluring in new photos

Va Va Voom! Kendall Jenner commands attention in dangerously slit black dress for Vanity Fair Oscars party

2019 Oscars: See full list of winners

You are the reason they call all actresses prostitutes – Tonto Dikeh drags actress

#NigeriaDecides: You better think again, if you think Saraki has lost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *