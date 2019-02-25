”The God of Yinka Ayefele has answered Ajimobi” – Reno Omokri

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the now-viral news that Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, failed in his bid to make it to the National Assembly by taking a slight dig at him.

Omokri while taking to his twitter handle shared that ”the God of Yinka Ayefele has answered Ajimobi”. His comment was in reference to Ayefele’s music house that was demolished by the administration of Ajimobi.

Ajimobi who is the candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC) scored 92,217 votes while the eventual winner, Kola Balogun, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) scored 105,720 votes.

What he said: