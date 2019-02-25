Politics, Trending

”The match between our party and the PDP ended 10-0 ” – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reacted to the landslide victory his party, All Progressive Congress(APC) recorded in Kwara during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections by taking a swipe at Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Lai Mohammed in his address said with the victory, Kwara is free from a choking and pauperizing political hegemony of a self-imposed dynasty”.

In his own word:

“Enough is Enough – O To Ge!,”

“All three seats in the Senate and all six in the House of Representatives were won by our party.

“The match between our party and the PDP ended 10-0 (1-0 President, 3-0 Senatorial, 6-0 House of Reps)

