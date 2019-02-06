Entertainment, Trending

The Moment Teni Dances ‘Zanku’ After Being Interviewed By A Team Who Flew In From London And South Africa(Video)

Nigerian break out singer, Teniola Apata, who is officially known and addressed as Teni the entertainer is showing no sign of slowing down after getting a grip on the entertainment industry despite being an early breed.

Teni who is the younger sister of musical sensation, Niniola, revealed today that she just finished being  interviewed by a team of interviewer who flew in all the way from London and South Africa. She made this revealation via her twitter handle.

The visibly happy song writer couldn’t contain her joy as she took on her dance shoe to showoff the trending ‘Zanku’ dance with the interviewers.

Video below:

