‘The Myth About Buhari’s Grip On Kano Is Over’- Dr Doyin Okupe

Former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Dr Doyin Okupe, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s grip on Kano State is over.

His comment came following their successful campaign rally in a state that gave Buhari his highest votes in the presidential election in 2015.

Okupe while taking to his twitter handle at the end of the campaign rally shared that ‘Atiku is now the new Sherif in Kano’

What he said:

