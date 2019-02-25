Entertainment

The peace at my polling unit was threatened – Banky W

Nigerian singer turned politician Banky W has revealed how an anonymous party brought touts to his polling unit to disrupt the peaceful collation of results.

The singer revealed that all through the night the touts tried to stop the results from being collated but were given a fierce battle by everyone and the police in the area came.

In his words;

“We will not leave this place until every single vote has been counted. You think you can come here with aggression to intimidate us? Lol. Abegi. Have a seat and watch the count like everybody else.”

