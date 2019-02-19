Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

The very funniest reactions to Buhari’s ‘snatch ballot box and die’ statement, you have seen elsewhere

 

If there us anything Nigerians are good at, it’s the ability to make light even the most grievous situations. First they’ll get angry, they’ll rant and then they’ll make jokes out of them.

Being able to ‘suffer and smile’, has become one of the unwritten laws of being a Nigerian.

This was exactly the case with the controversial ‘snatch and die’ statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday at the APC national caucus meeting in Abuja.

The statement which has since become a very hot topic on the Nigerian social media sphere, didn’t take long to be joked about – while still managing to pass a serious argument.

We tool a stroll on Twitter streets, and we found she very hilarious tweets, take a look

You may also like

‘Snatch and Die’: autocratic rhetorics and tendencies are deceptively packaged as matters of urgencies and necessities for the gullible – Shehu Sani reacts

Why we think there’s more to Buhari’s ‘snatch and die’ statement

Nigeria Decides: new plot by Buhari/APC revealed

Why some Nigerians support Buhari’s ‘snatch and die’ order

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:19th February

This Video Of Davido Eating ”Agege Bread” and Beans Is The Most Hilarious Thing You Would Find On Social Media Today

Oby Ezekwesili Flays Buhari For Saying Any Body Caught Trying To Hijack Ballot Boxes Would Pay Dearly With Their Life

‘ Emulate fela and stop being a Hypocryte Oloshi.’ -Sheyman Rants

Mercy Aigbe Reacts To News That Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe, Is Dying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *