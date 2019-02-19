The very funniest reactions to Buhari’s ‘snatch ballot box and die’ statement, you have seen elsewhere

If there us anything Nigerians are good at, it’s the ability to make light even the most grievous situations. First they’ll get angry, they’ll rant and then they’ll make jokes out of them.

Being able to ‘suffer and smile’, has become one of the unwritten laws of being a Nigerian.

This was exactly the case with the controversial ‘snatch and die’ statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday at the APC national caucus meeting in Abuja.

The statement which has since become a very hot topic on the Nigerian social media sphere, didn’t take long to be joked about – while still managing to pass a serious argument.

We tool a stroll on Twitter streets, and we found she very hilarious tweets, take a look

Stay away from anything that looks like box.. Even akara box or any snacks box

Don't come and carry box to hawk around polling units

Just imagine shouting "buy akara! Buy akara! With box on your head,boom you find yourself in heaven facing God

#ThisIsGMB#SnatchAtYourOwnRisk pic.twitter.com/uHmGgritAo — Nwandu christian (@nwanduc1) February 19, 2019

President Buhari was even so merciful & polite about ballot boxes snatchers;If I were him I will order the security agencies to open fire on all PDP members on sight because they're the only ballot box snatchers since the beginning of our democracy. #SnatchAtYourOwnRi #ThisIsGMB — Prince Tiamiyu Lawal (@lawalt2010) February 19, 2019

PROMO! PROMO!! PROMO!!!, SNATCH A BALLOT BOX AND GET A FREE BULLET #ThisIsGMB — Davies (@Diddyman74) February 19, 2019