”The way Atiku is eager to sell NNPC. It’s like the man has already collected advance payment.” – Nigerians Say Following Atiku’s Insistence On Privatising NNPC If Elected President

The insistence of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to privatize the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if elected President in Saturday’s polls has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

The former vice president insisted on going ahead with the move while in Kaduna yesterday during an interaction with stakeholders from the 23 local government area of the state at the state’s trade fair complex.

Reactions:

The way Atiku is eager to sell NNPC.. It's like the guy has already collected advance… 🙊🏃🏃 — #Staunch Buharist (@Lakebond007) February 21, 2019

Instead of Atiku to tell us how many refineries, train networks and roads he will build, he want to sell the NNPC to his friends. Atikulated fraud. pic.twitter.com/TaemcE4kCH — Samuel Odusami (@samuelodusami) February 21, 2019