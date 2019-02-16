Entertainment

The way INEC is treating our kids is unfair – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Actress Omotola Jalade is not in any way happy with the Nigerian governemnt.4

Reacting to the postponement of the presidential election and viral photos of youth corpers seen sleeping in bushes ahead of the elections, the mother of 4 said;

“I still maintain what I said about this program some years Ago. Is this compulsory? Why do you accept to do this and put yourself in harms way? Why do parents Allow their children do this? INEC is this how you should threat ppl’s children “serving” Nigeria? #NYSC’.

“until we are all individually ready to be defiant and stand against injustice and degradation, these Abuses won’t stop. It starts in the Mind. Rise above the excuses, the “pity me” , ” its hustle” , ” its poverty” syndrome . You’re worth More. What more can I say. Im exhausted.”

