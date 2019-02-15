‘Their change na fake’ Davido says as he urges people to vote and defend it on saturday

Davido as you may already know is a strong Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and we ll can’t forget in a hurry the massive role he played when his uncle, Ademola Adeleke contested osun gubernatorial election last September.
The super star in a new video, where he’s seen wearing a PDP branded shirt, is heard urging Nigerians to come out and vote in tomorrow’s presidential election.
The election which is mainly a battle between Atiku Abubakar of PDP and incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.
Davido in the video said the PDP is coming to change the change.
. @iam_Davido asks Nigerians to come out, vote and #DefendYourVote this Saturday.
Remember that a #BetterNigeria lies on your choice of leaders.#BetterWithAtiku #AtikuObi pic.twitter.com/y7Vi6mIXb7
— #BetterNigeria (@BetterWithAtiku) February 14, 2019