‘Their change na fake’ Davido says as he urges people to vote and defend it on saturday

Davido as you may already know is a strong Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and we ll can’t forget in a hurry the massive role he played when his uncle, Ademola Adeleke contested osun gubernatorial election last September.

The super star in a new video, where he’s seen wearing a PDP branded shirt, is heard urging Nigerians to come out and vote in tomorrow’s presidential election.

The election which is mainly a battle between Atiku Abubakar of PDP and incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

Davido in the video said the PDP is coming to change the change.

