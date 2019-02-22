There is nothing wrong with dying your hair blonde as a gospel artiste – Lady Prempeh

Lady Prempeh, a Ghanaian gospel singer, is of the opinion that gospel acts should be able to wear their hair whatever way they want.

Prempeh who currently is rocking blonde hair, said her management decided it’s best she goes for the video shoot of her new single “Enka ho da”rocking a blonde look.

In her words;

“I first of all want to tell my fans to be patient with me and its not like I haven’t seen or heard their comments. However, it is part of the job and if you are under management, unless they tell you to go naked which doesn’t glorify God but just a blonde hairstyle, I don’t think it is too bad a thing”, she stated.

On how she is going to maintain the blonde hair, she said

“From the look of things, we wanted to just shoot the video with it but from what people are saying; they like it so I might keep it on a bit longer. Some people even want me to keep it forever”.